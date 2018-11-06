Tuilagi returns for England, Curry out injured

England flanker Tom Curry has been ruled out of the three remaining November internationals due to an ankle injury, forwards coach Steve Borthwick said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: England flanker Tom Curry was ruled out of the remaining November internationals on Tuesday due to an ankle injury but Manu Tuilagi looks set to face New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday.

Lock Courtney Lawes, who along with Tuilagi missed the 12-11 victory over South Africa last Saturday, was also in Eddie Jones's 25-man squad.

Tuilagi has not played for England in two and a half years, and last started in 2014, due to injury problems but has been looking good of late although he pulled out of the South Africa game with a groin strain.

His performance against the All Blacks in 2012 inspired a 38-12 victory that sent Twickenham into delirium.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said Curry would remain in camp for further assessment of his ankle. Forwards coach Steve Borthwick said earlier the injury had ruled him out of the three remaining games.

The 20-year-old was the latest in a long line of players tasked with filling the openside flanker role and enhanced his reputation with three excellent displays in the 2-1 series defeat in South Africa in June.

He kept his place for last Saturday's match against the Springboks but looked in a good deal of pain when limping off two minutes into the second half.

Sam Underhill is a likely replacement against the All Blacks but Mark Wilson, who was named man-of-the-match against the Springboks having started at number eight and switched to the flank in the second half, is another option.

After facing New Zealand, England play Japan on Nov. 17 before facing Australia on Nov. 24.

Squad:

Forwards: Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints) co-captain, Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs: Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens) co-captain, George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)