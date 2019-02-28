Tuilagi to make decision on club future after Six Nations

Manu Tuilagi will take some time after England's Six Nations campaign before he sorts out his club future, the centre has said.

Tuilagi, whose contract with Leicester Tigers expires at the end of the season, has been linked with a move to French side Racing 92. A move to France could spell the end of the 27-year-old's international career, with the Rugby Football Union only selecting players who play domestic rugby in England.

"It will be the toughest decision I've had to make. There is a lot on the line for everyone," Tuilagi told reporters.

"At the moment I'm still committed to Tigers and England and all my focus right now is here and trying to finish the Six Nations on a high.

"Obviously I'm back with England and I love playing for them. I love playing at the Tigers too. I need to take some time after this campaign and put everything on the table."

Tuilagi made his first England start for five years in their opening Six Nations win over Ireland, played in their victory over France and retained his place at inside centre in the defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

After a wretched time with injuries, Tuilagi recognises how fortunate he is to get an opportunity to restart his international career.

"I've said before, just being back in the England fold and being able to be with the boys and train day in, day out, I enjoy that, let alone the weekend," he added.

"That will have to come into the decision that I have got to make."

England host Italy at Twickenham on Saturday before playing Scotland on March 16 in their final game of the championship.

