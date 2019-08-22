Tunisia part company with coach Giresse after Cup of Nations

Alain Giresse has left his job as Tunisia coach after nine months in the role having guided them to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July.

TUNIS: Alain Giresse has left his job as Tunisia coach after nine months in the role having guided them to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July.

The former France international's departure was announced by the Tunisian Football Federation on Wednesday, who said in a brief statement that it was a mutual decision.

Giresse was appointed in December and helped them reach the last four in Egypt despite them winning just one match at the tournament outside of a penalty shootout.

They drew their three group games and needed a shootout to get past Ghana in the last 16 before beating Madagascar 3-0 in their quarter-final.

They lost to Senegal in the semi-final after extra time and were also defeated by Nigeria in the third-place playoff.

It was the fifth time the Frenchman has coached a country at the Cup of Nations after he led Gabon (2010), Mali (2012), Senegal (2015) and Mali again two years ago.

The 67-year-old has also coached at club level in Morocco after two spells with Toulouse and a brief tenure in charge at Paris St Germain.

Giresse’s departure means 13 of the 24 coaches from last month’s tournament have left their jobs.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)