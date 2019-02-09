Football: Turbocharged Leverkusen crush Mainz 5-1 to climb to fifth

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen scored four times in an explosive first half to crush hosts Mainz 05 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday (Feb 8) and continue their rise up the standings under new coach Peter Bosz.

The Dutchman, whose team beat champions Bayern Munich last week, took over at the start of the year and his attack-minded Leverkusen have now won three of their four league games under him.

Wendell opened their account after five minutes and despite an equaliser from Robin Quaison four minutes later, the visitors struck another three times before the break through Kai Havertz, Julian Brandt and Karim Bellarabi.

Germany international Brandt, who has blossomed under Bosz, then added his second goal in the 64th minute from yet another Kevin Volland assist.

Leverkusen, who have now scored a combined 11 goals in their last three league games, climb to fifth place on 33 points, four behind RB Leipzig who are fourth.

Leaders Borussia Dortmund, on 49, host Hoffenheim on Saturday.

