Turkey returns as Chinese GP axed from 2020 F1 calendar

LONDON: Formula One announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix and the return of Turkey on a 17-race 2020 calendar that has been revised and shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formula One said in a statement that Bahrain's Sakhir circuit would host two races in late November and early December with Abu Dhabi's Dec. 13 Grand Prix completing the season. Thirteen other races had already been announced.

Some will be open to a limited number of fans, including hospitality, it added. The six races held so far have been behind closed doors.

