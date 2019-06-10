Turkey slams Iceland over airport 'disrespect' to football team

ISTANBUL: Turkish officials vehemently criticised Iceland on Monday (Jun 10) over "disrespectful" treatment of its football team at Reykjavik airport.

The team was kept waiting for several hours at passport control on Sunday night and subjected to intense security checks, according to reports from the players published by Turkish media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin took to Twitter to show his anger, slamming the "disrespect" against the national team as "unacceptable".

"Our state and our people stand by the national team, which will give the best response on the field," he said.

Fahrettin Altun, communications director at the Turkish presidency, also said the treatment was "not in line with diplomatic courtesy or sportsmanlike conduct."

The foreign ministry issued a diplomatic protest note to Iceland via the Norwegian embassy, the private NTV broadcaster reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was no immediate explanation for the delay at passport control.

"We have been waiting for three hours. They took everyone's bags," Turkey midfielder Emre Belozoglu tweeted from the airport.

"What they have done is disrespectful."

The incident comes right after Turkey defeated world champions France 2-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday.

Turkey's new manager, Senol Gunes, has won all three of his competition matches since taking over this year, and the team is three points clear of France at the top of Group H.

They will play Iceland on Tuesday.