Turkey suspends soccer, basketball, volleyball matches indefinitely amid coronavirus outbreak

ANKARA: Turkey's soccer, basketball and volleyball leagues suspended matches indefinitely on Thursday due to the widening coronavirus outbreak, bowing to pressure from players and coaches after many other countries called off sports events.

Turkey's Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoglu made the announcement in a joint press conference with the presidents of the soccer, basketball and volleyball federations.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)