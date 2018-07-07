Turkey to introduce VAR next season

ANKARA: Turkey will introduce the video assistant referee (VAR) system next season, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Friday.

VAR technology will be used in Turkey's top flight Super Lig as well as in the promotion playoffs of the country's second tier league, the TFF said in a statement.

VAR is already used in Germany, Italy, England and Portugal, and Spain is planning to introduce VAR in la Liga next season.

The system has also had a significant impact at this year's World Cup in Russia, where a record number of penalties have been awarded for foul play.

The VAR is a match official who monitors video footage of the game for incidents that the on-pitch referee and his assistant referees might have missed, such as determining goals, red cards, penalties and cases of mistaken identity.

France were awarded a penalty in their World Cup match against Australia on June 16, marking the first use of VAR in the competition's history.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, editing by Ed Osmond)