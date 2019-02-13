Turkish football boss' company makes best bid for sole betting firm: Report

ANKARA: A venture including the company of the Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) chairman made the best bid in the tender to operate Turkey's only legal sports betting company Iddaa, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday (Feb 13).

The Sans Girisim venture of Demiroren and US firm Scientific Games made an offer to take 0.2 per cent of revenues under the revenue-sharing scheme, revising down their previous bid of 2.1 per cent, NTV and other Turkish media said.

The other bidder in the tender, the Inteltek venture of Intralot and Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell offered to take a 0.5 per cent commission, after having offered 1.4 per cent in the first round of bidding.

Turkcell's shares were down 0.27 per cent at 0821 GMT.

Demiroren Holding and Turkcell were not immediately available to comment on Wednesday morning.

Demiroren Holding, which also owns major media outlets in Turkey, is owned by Yildirim Demiroren, the current chairman of the TFF.

All other betting and gambling platforms are banned in Turkey.

