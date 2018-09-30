Two-goal Sigurdsson turns from villain to hero for Everton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was quickly transformed from villain into hero as he struck twice to inspire Everton to their customary home win, 3-0, against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Icelander curled a superb 56th-minute effort four minutes after he had smashed a penalty against the bar following the award of a dubious spot kick for Denis Odoi's innocuous shove on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sigurdsson, who had never before missed a penalty in the Premier League, quickly made amends before substitute Cenk Tosun, an effective replacement for Calvert-Lewin, headed home Theo Walcott's 66th-minute cross at the far post.

Following Everton's poor first-half performance with Ryan Sessegnon coming closest to breaking the deadlock for Fulham when he hit the bar, Sigurdsson side-footed the Toffees' third goal in the 89th minute, ensuring the Londoners did not get a sniff of their first-ever league win at Goodison.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Clare Fallon)