Two more COVID-19 positives takes South Korea team's case tally to 10

Sport

Two more COVID-19 positives takes South Korea team's case tally to 10

Two more members of South Korea's national football team have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 10, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said.

DFB Cup - First Round - 1. FC Nurnberg v RB Leipzig
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - 1. FC Nurnberg v RB Leipzig - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - September 12, 2020 RB Leipzig's Hwang Hee-Chan celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/Pool

Bookmark

REUTERS: Two more members of South Korea's national football team have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 10, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said.

RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan and a staff member tested positive following Tuesday's 2-1 victory in a friendly match against Qatar.

Six players and two members of staff had previously tested positive over the weekend before a 3-2 defeat by Mexico.

"Hwang Hee-chan has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be quarantining at home away from the RB Leipzig training centre, and will continue to be tested regularly," the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

The national team were based in Austria for both friendly matches.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark