Two more games moved from Colombia due to protests

REUTERS: The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has moved two more of this week's scheduled games out of Colombia due to a wave of civil unrest in the country.

CONMEBOL said the Copa Libertadores game between Junior of Barranquilla and Brazilian side Fluminense, and the Copa Sudamericana tie between Tolima and Ecuadorian club Emelec will be played at venues outside Colombia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Copa Sudamericana is South America’s equivalent of the Europa League, while the Copa Libertadores is the equivalent of the Champions League.

The decision comes a day after it moved two ties to Paraguay because of the unrest.

Nationwide anti-government protests have led to more than 20 deaths in Colombia over the last week.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement