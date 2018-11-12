Two penalties revoked by VAR as Roma thump Sampdoria

ROME: AS Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice in the second half to help his side thump Sampdoria 4-1 on Sunday in a Serie A game which saw two penalties revoked - one for each side - following VAR reviews.

Defender Juan Jesus gave sixth-placed Roma a 19th-minute lead, providing the final touch after Bryan Cristante headed on a corner at the near post.

Advertisement

Sampdoria, who lost their third match in a row and the second by a 4-1 scoreline, were awarded a penalty nine minutes after the restart for a foul by Kostas Manolas on Gaston Ramirez but referee Massimiliano Irrati changed his mind after consulting the VAR.

Patrik Schick added a second goal in the 59th minute, scoring from close range after Aleksandar Kolarov pulled the ball back from the byline, then Roma were awarded a penalty for handball by Omar Colley which was also revoked following a VAR review.

El Shaarawy curled in the third goal in the 72nd minute, Gregoire Defrel pulled one back for Samp and El Shaarawy struck again in stoppage time.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)

Advertisement