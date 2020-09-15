Two quickfire goals earn Wolves win at Sheffield United

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wolverhampton Wanderers scored twice in the first six minutes through Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss to earn a 2-0 victory at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday.

Wolves' 2019-20 season only finished on Aug. 11 after a mammoth campaign which took in 59 games in all competitions, but they showed no signs of weariness as they took the lead inside three minutes in the sunshine at Bramall Lane.

The goal came from a familiar source - the club's top scorer last season Jimenez - and less than three minutes later they scored again as Saiss headed in a corner to stun the hosts.

United stepped it up a gear after the interval and almost got back in the match through John Fleck, but the Scotland international's powerful strike came back off the post.

Wolves should have extended their lead in the 71st minute after United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale brilliantly tipped Saiss' strike onto the post but Jimenez stabbed the ball just wide with an empty goal at his mercy.

The hosts kept coming but, while they created plenty of openings, Chris Wilder's side could only muster two shots on target in the match as their second season back in the top flight began in disappointing fashion.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)