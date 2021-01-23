Two races in Qatar to open MotoGP season, Americas postponed

Sport

Two races in Qatar to open MotoGP season, Americas postponed

The MotoGP season will start with two races on successive weekends in Qatar followed by a grand prix in Portugal, organisers said on Friday in a calendar re-write forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar Grand Prix
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - March 10, 2019 Mission Winnow Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez and Team SUZUKI ECSTAR's Alex Rins during the race REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Bookmark

REUTERS: The MotoGP season will start with two races on successive weekends in Qatar followed by a grand prix in Portugal, organisers said on Friday in a calendar re-write forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Races in Texas and Argentina have been postponed until later in the year.

The opening Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for March 28 with a Grand Prix of Doha at the same Losail circuit following on April 4.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns and complications sadly oblige the postponement of both the Argentina GP and the Americas GP until the last quarter of 2021," MotoGP said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark