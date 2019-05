MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced two well-known Russian soccer players to prison terms for their involvement in assaults last year.

Moscow's Presnensky District Court sentenced Alexander Kokorin to 18 months in jail, while Pavel Mamayev was ordered to serve 17 months.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gennady Novik and Christian Lowe, Writing by Gabrielle TĂ©trault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)