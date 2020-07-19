Two see red for Norwich in home defeat by Burnley

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NORWICH, England: Relegated Norwich City endured a nightmare final Premier League home game of the season as they had two men red-carded and conceded an own goal in a 2-0 defeat by Burnley on Saturday.

The bottom club's hopes of ending a miserable eight-game losing streak evaporated in a crazy end to the first half with Emiliano Buendia sent off after 35 minutes for an elbow and then Josip Drmic following him 10 minutes later for a lunging tackle.

As if that were not bad enough, Burnley took the lead in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time when Chris Wood's bicycle kick crept past goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Norwich showed plenty of spirit after the break to frustrate Burnley but their wretched afternoon was summed up in the 80th minute when defender Ben Godfrey turned a cross into his own net.

Victory lifted Burnley above Arsenal into ninth place with 54 points from 37 games, two points behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers who have a game in hand.

Sixth spot will earn a Europa League place.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)