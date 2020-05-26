Tyrrells to end backing of women's Premier 15s league

REUTERS: Tyrrells will end their sponsorship of the Premier 15s, the women's top flight domestic league in England, when their contract ends in August, the country's governing body (RFU) said on Tuesday.

Title partner Tyrrells, owned by KP Snacks, entered a three-year partnership in 2017 but decided not to renew their deal after reviewing its sponsorship commitments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier 15s season was declared null and void by the RFU last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10-team competition has no relegation to the amateur second-tier Championship.

"We have taken the decision not to continue with our sponsorship programme as we look to align all our brand sponsorship arrangement with the business' overall focus," Kevin McNair, KP Snacks' marketing director said in a statement.

"We wish the teams every success and look forward to seeing the women's game continue to break boundaries and records in the future."

England Rugby's Chief Commercial Officer Simon Massie-Taylor said viewing figures and attendances improved in the last three years, with nearly half a million people tuning in to watch the Premier 15s last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saracens, champions in the last two seasons, were top of the standings after 12 games when the season was suspended in March.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)