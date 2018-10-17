UAE to face Australia in one-off T20 match

The United Arab Emirates will take on Australia in a one-off Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The contest, which has been granted official status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), will serve as a warm-up for the visiting Australians ahead of their three-match T20 series against Pakistan which begins on Oct. 24.

Australia and Pakistan are currently playing the second match of a two-test series in the UAE, with Tim Paine's side seeking their first series win in Asia since 2011 after a battling draw in the last match.

"This match will provide an exceptionally good test for our players," ECB chief selector Waleed Bukhatir said.

"We need them to be put under pressure and for them to focus more intently by being challenged by higher ranked, leading teams within our game.

"To do so it is vitally important for the full member countries and the ICC to support and provide the associates with such opportunities. We're extremely thankful to the ICC, Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board."

ECB said entry for the match at Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium (Oval 1) would be free for spectators.

Top order batsman Aaron Finch was named Australia captain for the T20 series against Pakistan. The second and third games of the series will be played in Dubai on Oct. 26 and 28.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)