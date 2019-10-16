UAE trio charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

REUTERS: United Arab Emirates captain Mohammed Naveed was among three national team players provisionally suspended on Wednesday after being charged under the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code.

The ICC confirmed https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/1453760 the three players - Naveed, Qadeer Ahmed Khan and Shaiman Anwar Butt - along with Mehardeep Chhayakar, a participant in cricket from Ajman, were charged with a combined 13 counts of breaching the code.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naveed faces four charges, including an agreement to "fixing or contriving" aspects of matches in the upcoming World Twenty20 qualifiers.

Top-order batsman Butt is also under investigation for an effort to influence results or any other aspect of matches ahead of the qualifiers, which are scheduled to be played in the UAE starting Friday.

The competition will decide the last six teams to play at the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Khan has been charged with failing to report "approaches to engage in corrupt conduct" in relation to UAE's matches against Zimbabwe and Netherlands in April and August respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 33-year-old bowler is also alleged to have disclosed inside information to Chhayakar in August.

Chhayakar was charged with refusing to cooperate with an investigation carried out by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)