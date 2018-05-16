UEFA council has 'serious reservations' over process surrounding FIFA proposals

LYON: A UEFA council featuring representatives of players, leagues and clubs across Europe expressed "serious reservations" on Wednesday over the process surrounding two new tournaments planned by global soccer body FIFA.

The Professional Football Strategy Council (PFSC) said following a meeting in Lyon that it was worried about "the hasty timing and lack of concrete information" with which FIFA was proceeding.

It also said there was a need for a "clearly defined" procedure which "respects existing structures and decision-making bodies and which involves all key stakeholders."

FIFA has proposed creating a 24-team Club World Cup tournament to be staged every four years from 2021 as well as a Global Nations Cup which would culminate in an eight-team tournament - effectively a mini-World Cup - every two years.

Meetings have been held recently between FIFA and individual clubs regarding the plans.

The PFSC includes elected representatives from UEFA, the European Club Association (ECA), the European Leagues organisation and the world players' union (FIFPro).

(Reporting by Brian Homewood in Lyon; Editing by Christian Radnedge)