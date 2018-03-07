UEFA finds no evidence to support Brewster's racism case

UEFA have found no evidence to corroborate Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster's racism allegations against Spartak Moscow defender Leonid Mironov, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday after completing their investigation.

REUTERS: UEFA have found no evidence to corroborate Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster's racism allegations against Spartak Moscow defender Leonid Mironov, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday after completing their investigation.

Brewster, 17, alleged that he was racially abused by Mironov during Liverpool's 2-0 UEFA Youth League win against the Russian side in December and UEFA appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct a thorough independent probe.

"The inspector took statements from five players from both teams, as well as from two match officials, who were in the vicinity of the alleged incident. None of these heard any discriminatory words," UEFA said in a statement.

"Mironov was also interviewed by the inspector and stated that he indeed swore at Brewster, but he unreservedly denied using any discriminatory language."

UEFA said that the inspector believed England under-17 international Brewster's allegations were made in good faith before closing the disciplinary proceedings.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Advertisement