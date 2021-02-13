UEFA fine Krasnodar for late kickoff, CSKA Moscow for offensive chants

Krasnodar have been fined 15,000 euros (US$18,187) for a late kickoff in their Champions League group match at Chelsea in December, UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

European soccer's governing body dismissed an appeal by the Russian club and handed their coach Murad Musaev a one-match ban deferred for a probationary period of one year.

Krasnodar were held to a 1-1 draw in the Group E dead rubber at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8 but qualified for the Europa League last-32 and host Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg next week.

UEFA added that fellow Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow have been fined 10,000 euros for "provocative chants of an offensive nature" by home supporters supporters in their 0-0 draw with Feyenoord in a Europa League group game in November.

(US$1 = 0.8247 euros)

