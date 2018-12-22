UEFA hits three clubs with sanctions for breaking FFP rules

Three clubs have been sanctioned by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, with two facing a one season-ban from continental competition unless they make overdue payments.

FK Vardar of Macedonia and Bulgarian side Levski Sofia will not be able to compete in the next Europa League or Champions League competition for which they qualify in the next two seasons unless they prove in the coming months that they have paid their "overdue payables".

UEFA's FFP regulations state clubs that have qualified for its competitions "have to prove they do not have overdue payables towards other clubs, their players and social or tax authorities throughout the season."

European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday that both clubs have also been hit with a 100,000 euros (US$114,050) fine under FFP rules which were introduced in 2011 to stop teams from spending more than the revenue they generate.

Vardar have until the end of January to pay their bills, while Levski Sofia must do so before March.

Portuguese side Sporting were fined 50,000 euros for making overdue payments after the deadlines set by UEFA's Club Financial Control Body.

(US$1 = 0.8768 euros)

