UEFA investigating crowd trouble during PSG-Red Star game

REUTERS: UEFA have launched an investigation into crowd disturbances that marred Paris St Germain's 6-1 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade this month, European soccer's governing body has said.

PSG could face punishment for fans setting off fireworks during the match and were also fined 20,000 euros (17,600 pounds) by UEFA for a delayed kick-off.

Following the defeat by PSG, Red Star were charged with crowd trouble and illicit chants at Parc des Princes.

The French financial prosecutor's office confirmed last week that it was investigating suspicions of match-fixing during the group stage encounter. Both clubs have denied any wrongdoing.

PSG are third in the Champions League Group C standings but level on points with second-placed Liverpool, with Red Star at the bottom and Napoli top of the table.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

