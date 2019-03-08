UEFA opens formal investigation into Manchester City

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

European soccer body UEFA has opened a formal investigation into Premier League champions Manchester City over potential breaches of its break-even rule known as Financial Fair Play, it said on Thursday.

"The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets," UEFA said in a statement. "UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)