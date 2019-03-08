UEFA opens formal investigation into Manchester City

European soccer body UEFA has opened a formal investigation into Premier League champions Manchester City over potential breaches of its break-even rule known as Financial Fair Play, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool
Manchester City Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 3, 2019 General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

"The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets," UEFA said in a statement. "UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

