UEFA receives record 19.3 million ticket requests for Euro 2020

UEFA has received 19.3 million ticket requests during the first sales window for the 2020 European Championship, topping the 11 million record set during the same phase ahead of the 2016 edition, European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

REUTERS: UEFA has received 19.3 million ticket requests during the first sales window for the 2020 European Championship, topping the 11 million record set during the same phase ahead of the 2016 edition, European soccer's governing body said on Monday (Jul 15).

Around 1.5 million tickets went on sale from Jun 12 to Jul 12 to the general public as part of UEFA's "fan-first" ticketing policy for the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UEFA said 1.9 million tickets were requested for the final, to be held at Wembley Stadium on 12 July 2020, adding that the highest demand among locals was in group stage and quarter-final host city St Petersburg, where approximately 81 per cent of applications came from within Russia.

Euro 2020, which runs from Jun 12-Jul 12, is being played in 12 cities across Europe for the first time to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.

The next phase of ticket sales will begin in December after the final tournament draw takes place on Nov. 30, with 1 million tickets on offer for fans of participating nations.

