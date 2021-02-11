UEFA signs deal with TikTok as Euro 2020 global sponsor

TikTok will be the global sponsor for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament set to begin in June this year, the sport's European governing body UEFA announced on Thursday.

REUTERS: TikTok will be the global sponsor for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament set to begin in June this year, the sport's European governing body UEFA announced on Thursday.

The popular Chinese short video app, the first digital entertainment platform to sponsor a major international tournament for UEFA, also has broadcast sponsorship rights as part of the deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UEFA said in a statement that TikTok will launch features such as augmented reality effects, hashtag challenges, TikTok LIVEs and Sounds for the tournament.

"We are looking forward to working closely with TikTok to provide fans globally with a unique and innovative experience, which will give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion," said UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

The 24-nation Euro 2020 tournament, a major revenue generator for UEFA and the national federations across Europe, was postponed in March by 12 months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rescheduled event will take place from June 11-July 11 this year across 12 cities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)