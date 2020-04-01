UEFA suspends Champions League 'until further notice'

UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches "until further notice" due to the coronavirus pandemic, European football's governing body said after a meeting on Wednesday.

All national team games scheduled for June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020, which has been moved to 2021.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alex Richardson)