UEFA suspends disciplinary proceedings against Real, Barca and Juve

MILAN: UEFA suspended disciplinary proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their attempt to launch a breakaway Super League, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

UEFA opened the probe on May, 25.

The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project following an outpouring of criticism.

