UEFA to delay Euro 2020 football tournament due to coronavirus - FT

REUTERS: UEFA will announce on Tuesday to postpone its Euro 2020 Championships in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The tournament will be delayed in an effort to permit domestic leagues to finish their seasons and avoid multibillion- euro hits to their business, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/2IR6q1l, citing people familiar with the matter.

