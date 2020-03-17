UEFA to delay Euro 2020 football tournament due to coronavirus - FT

UEFA will announce on Tuesday to postpone its Euro 2020 Championships in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Travellers pass by a logo of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship displayed on a wall inside Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport, in Otopeni, Romania, March 16, 2020. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

The tournament will be delayed in an effort to permit domestic leagues to finish their seasons and avoid multibillion- euro hits to their business, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/2IR6q1l, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

