UEFA to investigate Neymar's VAR criticism after PSG defeat

Paris St Germain forward Neymar will be investigated by UEFA for lashing out at the video assistant referee (VAR) system after their Champions League exit to Manchester United last week, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Paris St Germain forward Neymar will be investigated by UEFA for lashing out at the video assistant referee (VAR) system after their Champions League exit to Manchester United last week, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, sidelined by injury, was infuriated by a late penalty awarded to United in PSG's last-16 second-leg defeat in Paris which saw them go out on away goals and Neymar later called the VAR system a "disgrace".

Advertisement

"A disciplinary investigation has been initiated based on Article 31(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations in connection with statements made by PSG player Neymar," UEFA said.

"Information in respect of this investigation will be made available in due course," it added in the statement.

United, who had lost the first leg at Old Trafford 2-0, were awarded a stoppage-time penalty for handball against Presnel Kimpembe after the referee consulted VAR.

Marcus Rashford held his nerve to score and seal a 3-1 victory for United which was enough for the visitors to progress on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar missed both legs of the tie after injuring his foot in January.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)