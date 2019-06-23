Uganda upset DR Congo 2-0 for rare Cup of Nations triumph

Uganda won at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time in more than 40 years as they upset the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 in their opening Group A match at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

Both goals came from set-pieces as Patrick Kaddu headed home a 14th-minute corner and then Emmanuel Okwi got a touch onto a free kick just after halftime.

Uganda last won at the finals in 1978 when they beat Nigeria in the semi-finals and finished runners-up to hosts Ghana.

Saturday’s surprise win served notice of the potential of a team not given much chance of progressing past the first round.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Lawrence)

Source: Reuters

