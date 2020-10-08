Ugandan Cheptegei demolishes men's 10,000 metres world record

Sport

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei smashed the men's 10,000 metres world record on Wednesday at the Valencia World Record Day, crossing the line in a stunning 26 minutes 11.02 seconds.

Diamond League - Monaco
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - August 14, 2020. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates after winning the men's 5000m Pool via REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Cheptegei, 24, broke the previous record of 26:17:53, set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele in 2005, at a special event in a near-empty Turia stadium in Valencia as only 400 people including sponsors, journalists and staff were allowed in.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

