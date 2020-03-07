UK calls in sports bodies, broadcasters to discuss coronavirus plans - sources

LONDON: The British government has called a meeting with sports governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to discuss how they would cope with a broader outbreak of coronavirus, two people familiar with the situation said.

The department in charge of sport will meet with sporting officials to discuss all outcomes including the possibility that some events could be held behind closed doors, one source said.

The department was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Alan Baldwin; editing by William James)