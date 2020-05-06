UK considering restarting sports leagues behind closed doors, minister says

The British government is looking at the option of restarting sports leagues behind closed doors, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Asked during a news conference about the possibility of sports matches restarting, Raab said it would "lift the spirits of the nation".

"(The sports minister) has also been working on a plan to get sports played behind closed doors ... that is something under active consideration," he said, adding that it would only happen it could be done "safely and sustainably".

(Reporting by Willliam James and Andy Bruce, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Source: Reuters

