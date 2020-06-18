UK minister says watch Premier League from home as games resume

Soccer fans should watch Premier League matches from home, Britain's sports minister said on Wednesday as the season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic halted it just over three months ago.

LONDON: Soccer fans should watch Premier League matches from home, Britain's sports minister said on Wednesday as the season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic halted it just over three months ago.

"Look after your fellow fans and your communities by watching from home," said sports minister Oliver Dowden.

(Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)