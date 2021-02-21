UK not offering to host European Championship, Hancock says

Sport

UK not offering to host European Championship, Hancock says

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he did not believe the country had offered to host the European Championship, as had been reported.

FILE PHOTO: Travellers pass by a logo of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship displayed on a wall inside Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport, in Otopeni, Romania, March 16, 2020. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

The Sunday Times said Britain had indicated it could host the tournament, which is due to be held across Europe, because its fast coronavirus vaccine roll-out means fans are likely to be back in stadiums more quickly than in other countries.

Asked about the report on Sky News, Hancock replied: "I haven't seen anything on that, I understand that that's not right."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

