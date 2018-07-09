UK police warn World Cup revellers after 'shocking behaviour' at weekend

LONDON: Britain's police chiefs warned the British public on Monday (Jul 9) not to repeat the "shocking behaviour" which followed England's victory over Sweden on Saturday at the World Cup in Russia.

A statement from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said its 44 forces across England and Wales recorded 387 incidents and 70 arrests over the weekend for mostly alcohol-related disorder after England won their quarter final match.

In advance of England's semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday, NPCC Lead for Football Policing Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts warned supporters: "We want people to celebrate and enjoy themselves but not at the expense of law abiding fans and emergency services' resources."