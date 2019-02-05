UK Sports Minister calls in football bodies over racism

MANCHESTER, England: British Sports Minister Mims Davies has called in football authorities to discuss recent cases of racist chanting and abuse at matches.

Davies will meet in the coming weeks with representatives of the Football Association (FA), Premier League and English Football League (EFL) to address the issues.

Campaign groups such as Stonewall and Kick It Out, will be invited to discuss what more football can do to stamp out racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic abuse at matches, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a statement on Monday.

The FA are investigating alleged racist chanting by some Millwall supporters during their 3-2 FA Cup victory over Everton last month.

In December, Chelsea suspended four people from their Stamford Bridge stadium pending a police investigation into alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during City’s 2-0 Premier League defeat.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)

