Ukraine's Svitolina sweeps past Tomljanovic after shaky start

PARIS: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina overcame a slow start to power past Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5 6-3 and become the first big name to reach the second round of the French Open on Sunday.

The fourth seed was broken twice early in the opening set before clawing her way back into the match from 5-1 down, pinning her opponent behind the baseline and testing the Australian's backhand as she rediscovered her groundstrokes.

The Ukranian wrapped up the match with a comfortable second set, to stretch her head-to-head lead over Tomljanovic to 3-0.

"It was not an easy start and I had to really wake up. I had to step up my game," Svitolina said straight after the match.

(Reporting by Richard Lough)