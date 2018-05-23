Ukraine warns of massive cyber attack before Champions League final

Ukraine's state security service (SBU) on Wednesday warned of a possible cyber attack on state bodies and private companies ahead of the Champions League soccer final in Kiev on Saturday.

The SBU is particularly concerned that critical infrastructure appears to be a target and believes Russia is behind the possible attack.

"Security Service experts believe that the infection of hardware on the territory of Ukraine is preparation for another act of cyber-aggression by the Russian Federation, aimed at destabilising the situation during the Champions League final," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)