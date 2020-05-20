Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

PARIS: This year's Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Wednesday.

The UTMB features the biggest race in the trail-running calendar, with 2,300 runners taking part in the 171 km (106-mile) run with 10,000 metres of altitude gain across the French, Swiss and Italian Alps.

It is part of a festival, featuring four major races, that was due to take place from Aug. 24-30.

