Uluru Camel Cup kicks up some dust in Australian outback

SYDNEY: Australia's Northern Territory held the 2020 Uluru Camel Cup competition on Saturday, going digital for the first time in its nine-year history to play safe despite having no active cases of coronavirus.

Some sporting events resumed this week as life returns to normal after more than two months of strict social distancing restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, though the Northern Territory retained border curbs that keep out tourists.

The main Uluru Camel Cup was won by Lara Billar, a 25-year-old German who has lived in the region for three years.

Asked how she spurred on her camel, she responded, "I think my German accent is pretty helpful, because it sounds more scary than the Australian."

Despite the absence of spectators, Saturday's events included whip cracking and camel poo tossing besides the camel racing, all against the backdrop of Australia's iconic Uluru rock.

Australia's virus tally stands at just over 7,150 infections and 103 deaths, with new cases under control countrywide.

