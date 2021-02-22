Umesh clears fitness test to join India squad - board

Seamer Umesh Yadav has cleared a fitness assessment and joined India's test squad for the two tests against England in Ahmedabad, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The 33-year-old, a veteran of 48 tests, had suffered a calf injury during the Boxing Day match in Australia and was ruled out of the first two tests in Chennai.

The four-match series is tied at 1-1 with the third test to be played from Wednesday at the Motera Stadium.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Christian Radnedge)