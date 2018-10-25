Unbeaten Dortmund out to stretch winning run against Hertha

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund will try to protect their lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday when they take on Hertha Berlin as the hosts look to continue an impressive start to the season that has seen them win 10 of their 12 game in all competitions.

Unbeaten Dortmund have scored 27 goals in eight league games so far, their biggest haul at this stage of a campaign, and their 20 points is their second-best total.

Coupled with their impressive domestic form, Dortmund's 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday confirmed the club are flourishing under the guidance of Swiss coach Lucien Favre in his first season in charge.

With a deadly and versatile attack that has seen 14 different players get on to the Bundesliga score sheet, Dortmund are hard to stop.

Spaniard Paco Alcacer leads the list with seven goals, six of which he scored as a substitute, while 18-year-old Jadon Sancho is the league's best provider with six assists.

With Dortmund scoring at least four goals in each of their last four league games, their run has renewed interest in the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich's complete domination over the last six seasons.

Dortmund, champions in 2011 and 2012, are three points clear of Borussia Moenchengladbach and Werder Bremen, who both have 17. Champions Bayern Munich are a point further behind.

"It is a really good run when you look at the results, the amount of goals scored and conceded," said Dortmund's attacking midfielder Mario Goetze, who played his first full 90 minutes of the season on Wednesday.

"Obviously we know we have been lucky at key moments but that is part of it," added Goetze, who looks to be finding top form after struggling with health issues last season.

The Ruhr valley club, who have not conceded a goal in their three Champions League games, will most likely have Alcacer back from injury against Hertha after the striker missed the Atletico match with a minor injury.

Hertha, after a good start, have managed just one win - against Bayern - in their last four Bundesliga matches, drawing their last two.

Bayern, who rebounded from a four-game winless run in all competitions with a victory at VfL Wolfsburg last week, travel to Mainz 05.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)