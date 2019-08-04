Unbeaten Smith puts Australia in strong position to earn Ashes advantage

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

11 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Steve Smith put Australia in a strong position in the first Ashes test at Edgbaston on Sunday, with his unbeaten 98 steering his side to 231-4, a lead of 141 over England, at lunch on day four.

BIRMINGHAM, England: Steve Smith put Australia in a strong position in the first Ashes test at Edgbaston on Sunday, with his unbeaten 98 steering his side to 231-4, a lead of 141 over England, at lunch on day four.

Resuming on 124-3, Smith continued to put England to the sword, passing 50 in the fourth over of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

England have not dismissed Smith with a red ball for a score under 50 since the second innings of the Trent Bridge test in 2015.

Travis Head settled down after some nervy moments to reach his half century, before Ben Stokes enticed an edge from Head, who departed for 51 to bring an end to a partnership worth 130.

The session was again all about Smith, though, as he neared his 24th test century, with Australia very much in the driving seat with six second-innings wickets still in hand.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Clare Fallon)

Advertisement