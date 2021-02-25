Uncapped Martin, 19, on bench for England against Wales

LONDON: England's teenage forward George Martin, who has only a handful of club games for Leicester under his belt, is in line for a shock international debut after being named on the bench for Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff.

Martin, 19, can play lock or in the back row and was thrown into the matchday 23 after Courtney Lawes was injured in training this week. Martin joined the training squad last week after Jack Willis was ruled out of the rest of the tournament through injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no surprises in the starting team named by England coach Eddie Jones on Thursday, despite his side's stuttering start to the campaign that has brought defeat by Scotland and a win over Italy.

Jamie George returns at hooker with Mark Wilson replacing Lawes at blindside flanker. Saracens duo Elliot Daly and Billy Vunipola, both struggling for form, retain their places as does captain Owen Farrell, starting at centre with George Ford at 10.

Wales have won both of their opening games, against Ireland and Scotland, and name their team later on Thursday,

England team to face Wales on Saturday

Advertisement

Advertisement

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 49 caps)14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 48 caps)13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 36 caps)12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 90 caps)11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 63 caps)10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 74 caps)9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 106 caps)1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 64 caps)2. Jamie George (Saracens, 56 caps)3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 41 caps)4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 45 caps)5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 6 caps)6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 20 caps)7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 30 caps)8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps) Replacements16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 28 caps)17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 25 caps)18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 18 caps)20. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)21. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 10 caps)22. Dan Robson (Wasps, 9 caps)23. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 5 caps

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)