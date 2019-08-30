Uncapped Souttar in Australia squad for World Cup qualifier

MELBOURNE: Australia coach Graham Arnold has named uncapped England-based defender Harry Souttar in his 23-man squad for the opening World Cup qualifier away to Kuwait next month.

Souttar, who is playing for English Championship club Fleetwood Town on loan from Stoke City, is one of 12 players with 10 or fewer caps in the squad as Arnold looks to regenerate the side on the road to the Qatar.

The tall 21-year-old was born in Aberdeen to an Australian mother and previously represented Scotland at junior levels before throwing in his lot with the Socceroos. His brother John has won three caps for Scotland.

Australia, who were knocked out at the group stage of last year's World Cup in Russia, play Kuwait at the Al-Kuwait Kaifan stadium on Sept. 10.

The Socceroos also play Group B rivals Taiwan, Jordan and Nepal in the second round of Asian qualifying as they bid to qualify for a fifth consecutive World Cup and sixth overall.

Squad:

Mustafa Amini, Aziz Behich, Brandon Borrello, Milos Degenek, Apostolos Giannou, Craig Goodwin, Rhyan Grant, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, James Jeggo, Mitch Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Redmayne, Mat Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Harry Souttar, Adam Taggart

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)