Uninspired Irish beat Georgia 23-10 in Autumn Nations Cup

DUBLIN: A lacklustre Ireland beat Georgia 23-10 on Sunday to wrap up the pool stages of the Autumn Nations Cup in a Pool A finale that was academic for the standings but offered fringe players such as flyhalf Billy Burns the chance to make an impression.

Starting for the first time after impressing off the bench in last week's loss to England and the opening win over Wales, Burns passed the audition to act as likely Six Nations backup to captain Johnny Sexton with a try and 10 points from the boot in an afternoon cut short by injury.

That was one of the only highlights for the hosts in a day brightened up by Georgia's first points of the tournament when a fine reply by Giorgi Kveseladze to Burns's opening try prompted wild celebrations and a pile-on from the Georgian replacements.

A second Irish try for Hugo Keenan, his third in five games since his debut last month, put the hosts clear before a dreadful Irish second half yielded just a penalty each ahead of their third-fourth place finale against Scotland next week.

